With only three fitness concerns right now: Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC are rapidly moving towards being a fully fit squad.

It’s a big reason why the Reds are off to a rip roaring start this young season, presenting themselves as the perhaps the best potential challenger to Manchester City.

Liverpool FC vs Leicester City

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Anfield

Most people thought, entering this season, Arsenal would be the side that would play such a role, but it’s Jurgen Klopp’s men who look the second strongest in English football right now.

Maybe then 2023-24 will also go the way of almost every season in the late 2010s and early 2020s?

Reds Team News

Taking it one match at a time, the next fixture is a visit from Leicester City in the League Cup. Alexander-Arnold (hamstring/thigh problem) and Thiago (hip injury) missed out on yesterday’s 3-1 win over West Ham.

So neither will likely feature in midweek, even if they are 100% match fit and ready to do so.

Bajcetic (adductor issue) missed out on well, but he only made his long-awaited season debut in the previous game, a UEL group stage clash, so he’s up in the air for this one too.

