Time to reflect, ahead of the friendly against Athletic Club. The summer 2025 has been both the best of times, and the worst of times for Liverpool FC. The lows? Obviously, the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, a true member of the Merseyside family.

The highs? Dominating the summer transfer window, and strengthening a side that is already coming off a Premier League title.

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Athletic Club

Kickoff: Mon. Aug 4, 5pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Also, if you’re Googling Liverpool FC today (well, first off, hopefully doing so led you here!), you might have noticed the little animation of fireworks going of.

Why?

Because LFC beat Yokohama FM in a friendly, but it was branded the J. League World Challenge. So therefore Google is impressed that Liverpool are J. League World Challenge “Champions.”

I am sure the celebratory parade is being planned by the mayor of Liverpool’s office staff right now!

Liverpool has an absolutely locked and loaded squad right now.

The list of talented (and expensive!) players who may not be in the first team on Monday night is extensive.

Lots of big name players are looking to get more minutes right now, the likes of which include Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

For Nunez and Elliott (and Federico Chiesa for that matter), are likely heading out the Anfield exit door

Liverpool Starting Lineup Prediction vs Athletic Club

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

