Liverpool FC know that they need to keep their foot on the gas as they head to Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Yes, they have a lead at the top of the table, but Arsenal are not going to let up, and they’re still in striking distance of the Reds.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 19 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 60 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 9th, 38 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 52% Draw 24% Aston Villa 24%

Meanwhile the Villans have ambition of their own, having just splashed the cash in the winter transfer window, with hopes of somehow getting back into the top four.

Let’s forecast what the potential starting lineup might be. The just back from suspension Curtis Jones will be well rested here, and hence we pick him to the first team.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Curtis Jones, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

