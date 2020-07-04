Liverpool vs Aston Villa Team News: Matip, Lovren, Gomez, Targett

Liverpool FC got absolutely thrashed in the honor guard game at Manchester City in midweek, but it’s understandable why. Having just ended a three decade long league title drought, the party was on, and of course a release (and subsequent let-down) was inevitable.
After the 4-0 shellacking, it’s now time to regroup, and try to get back on the winning track. As long as the Reds drop no less than three points the rest of the way, they can still eclipse the 2018-19 Manchester City record for season points, and go down as the most prolific team of the Premier League era. Up next is a home match against relegation fodder Aston Villa.
Team News for Both Sides
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has ruled defender Matt Targett out due to a hamstring injury, but his absence will likely not be a prolonged one.
“It’s not as bad as first feared and he could be back for Crystal Palace,” Smith told the media.
Bjorn Engels (Achilles), Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) are already sidelined, meaning the Villans will be rather short-handed here as they fight on to stay up in the top flight. The good news is that Frederic Guilbert could feature for the first time since the restart, having convalesced from a knee problem.
Aas for the hosts, central defender Joel Matip is now out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury, while Dejan Lovren might not be risked here.
The centre back suffered a slight knock in the blowout loss at City. And staying in this position group, Joe Gomez came off at halftime not because of any fitness issues, but due to worries about bookings.
Finally, attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to training and may be in line for featuring again soon. All in all, expect manager Jurgen Klopp to rotate his side for this match.
Liverpool FC vs Aston Villa FYIs
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Sun July 5, 5:30 BST, Anfield
Records: Aston Villa 7-19-6 Liverpool FC 28-2-2
Odds: Liverpool FC 1/3 Draw 10/1 Aston Villa 11/2
Form Guide: Aston Villa LDLDL Liverpool FC LWDLW
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0
Even with intentionally fielding a weakened side, the Reds should be able to get a W here.
