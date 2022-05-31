2022 Liverpool FC Squad Assessment, Contract Situation: Goalkeepers

What a season the 2021/22 season turned out to be for Liverpool FC. Two trophies, a Champions League final, and 92 points in the league are a tremendous return for the club. Jurgen Klopp and his squad will have every right to feel a little disappointed as the two most significant trophies eluded them by the smallest margin.
2022 Liverpool FC Squad Assessment, Contract Situation:
After a parade through Merseyside to celebrate their season with their fans, the players will head off on a well-deserved break.
Meanwhile, the staff will begin the hard work of list management.
Deciding on who will stay and who will go. Some decisions will be easy, some will be tricky, and some will be downright hard.
I am going to go through the Liverpool first team and make my own decisions about the squad. I’ll give my two cents worth, and you can let me know in the comments if you agree or disagree.
Let’s start with the men between the sticks.
GOALKEEPERS
Alisson Becker (53 Apps/ 27 Clean Sheets) Contract Expiry 30/6/27
Alisson remains Liverpool’s clear first choice. He has to be just about the first name on the team sheet when gaffer Jurgen Klopp is picking his team on game day. Another tremendous season between the sticks saw Becker pick up his second Premier League Golden Glove as the best goalie in the competition.
He will, without a doubt, be at the club next season, and hopefully many more to come.
Caoimhin Kelleher (8/5) Contract Expiry 30/6/26
The Irish international has continued his steady development at the Reds this season. Kelleher has also cemented his place in Liverpool folklore by scoring the penalty that ultimately won the Carabao Cup this season. He will hope to chalk up a few more appearances next campaign.
Comfortably the club’s number two ‘keeper, I expect the 23-year-old to remain at the club for at least another year.
Loris Karius (-/-) Contract Expiry 30/6/22
It has been a spectacular fall from grace for the 28-year-old German goalie. At one point, he seemed like he might have been the future between the sticks at Liverpool. Then the 2018 Champions League final happened and his career has never really recovered. Karius kept himself busy, despite playing no football this year.
He finally leaves the club as his contract expires. What comes next?
Nobody knows.
Adrian (1/1) Contract Expiry: ???
The Spaniard was a surprise singing on the eve of the 2019/20 season for Jurgen Klopp’s men. He has provided some memorable performances for Liverpool. Most notably, just days after signing, filling in for Alisson Becker in the early days of that successful 2019/20 season.
We know not a lot regarding an extension he signed at the start of the season.
It would not surprise me if Liverpool keep him around as a third option. His experience would also be invaluable on the training pitch for the many young GKs Liverpool has at the club. I am picking him to stay for one more year.
MY TWO CENTS
If things go as I expect them to, Liverpool does not need to go into the market for a goalkeeper this summer. The three they have on hand (Alisson, Kelleher & Adrian) have proven this season they are equipped to play the role at the very highest level.
I don’t expect any big moves between the posts for the Merseyside club.
