Liverpool Team News vs. Arsenal (Carabao Cup): Origi, Covid Tests

After being delayed a week, Liverpool and Arsenal will have the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal Thursday at Anfield.
Liverpool are seeking their ninth League Cup title, but first since 2003. Arsenal is aiming for their third League Cup title, and first since 1993.
Liverpool vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 13th January 2022
Injury News
Liverpool are fairly healthy heading into the match. Divock Origi is still out, after suffering an injury during the last international break. Thiago will also miss the match, as he battles a hip injury.
There were reports that it was a season-ending injury, but Jurgen Klopp shot down that rumor this week, saying he expects the midfielder back in a few weeks.
Harvey Elliott is still out with a serious ankle injury, but there is good news on that front. Elliott is making major progress, according to Klopp, and will rejoin team training in the next couple of weeks.
False Positives forced postponement
Liverpool asked for a postponement of last Thursday’s match due to what was expected as a “major outbreak” at the training facility.
The Reds closed down the training center at Kirkby for a few days to stop the spread. But Liverpool announced last weekend that a vast majority of the positive tests were “false positives.”
Some clubs wanted Liverpool investigated for their request, but never did so formally. The EFL said there will be no investigation into Liverpool’s procedure. As many as 14 first-team players initially tested positive, but a second PCR test showed a vast majority to be false positives. All those players are back in training for Liverpool.
