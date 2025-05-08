Prior to tonight’s UCL semifinal elimination, at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made some strange remarks about Liverpool FC. “Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place,” Arteta said.

“Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. With the points of the past two season we have two Premier League [titles].”

Liverpool vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 11, 430 pm BST, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Liverpool Arsenal

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Form: Arsenal DDWDL Liverpool LWWWL

Premier League Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 67 pts Liverpool champions

Result Probability: Liverpool 44% Draw 27% Arsenal 29%

Liverpool have clinched the Premier League title this season, with an 82 point tally. Arsenal FC finished runner-up, both of the past two seasons, with 89 and 84 points respectively.

Ok, but Arteta is really missing something painfully obvious here- Liverpool FC have three matches left, and thus, could still finish with as many 91 points. Just one win in these last three, and they’ll finish with 85 points, more than 2022-23 Arsenal.

If the Reds win two of the three, then they’ll have 90 points, which is higher than what the Gunners accumulated last season.

So strange that Arteta said that- the math is all right there!

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Arsenal

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo; Luis Diaz

