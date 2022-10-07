Liverpool returned to the winners’ list midweek with a 2-0 victory over Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League. The match made headlines not just for the victory, but because Jurgen Klopp yielded to the pressure, he finds himself under and tweaked Liverpool’s tactics.

The tactic tweak was a success and it will be interesting if Klopp takes those tactics with him to London. Awaiting Liverpool in London is the league leaders, Arsenal. As poor as The Reds have been this season, The Gunners have been equally good. This really is the last chance saloon for Liverpool. Lose here and it will be a struggle to have any meaningful impact on this league season.

Liverpool will take confidence from their tremendous recent record against Arsenal. They have lost just one of their last fourteen clashes against the North Londoners. On top of that, they usually score goals for fun against this opposition.

They average almost 3 goals per game against Arsenal over that time period.

Arsenal vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 9, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 24% Liverpool 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 21pts WWWLW Liverpool 9th, 10pts WD- -D

Team News

The circus that was Liverpool’s injury crisis of the early season has abated. Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay both returned to the first team fold for the UEFA Champions league match against Rangers. That leaves just Andy Robertson as the only significant absentee heading into this match.

Here is the latest from Jurgen Klopp on the Scottish right-backs injury.

Andy Robertson

“He is already out on the pitch running, a good sign. I don’t know [his return] will be next week or the week after.” [Sept 30]

The biggest question heading into this one is whether Klopp will continue with the new tactic trialed successfully against Rangers. For the sake of this segment of the article, I am going to say yes.

Starting XI Prediction

Here is how we think The Reds will line up in North London this weekend.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas

MID- Salah, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz

ATT- Jota, Nunez

Stuey’s Two Cents

The pressure will be notched to eleven for the Merseyside club here. This will be a true litmus test of where Liverpool is at. Even the most unwavering of Liverpool fans are faltering at the moment. And rightly so. I just don’t see a reality where Liverpool takes anything home from this match. Arsenal wins. 2-1.

