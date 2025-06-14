The summer transfer window always brings with it a domino effect. Liverpool FC are likely nearing the signing of Milos Kerkez, from AFC Bournemouth, to become their new first choice left back. So what will become of the incumbent, Andy Robertson? He could stay and fight for his place.

Or the Scotland national team captain could make a move to Atletico Madrid, who are reportedly very keen (per The Athletic, as linked below)

🚨 Atletico Madrid weighing up move to sign Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. No formal talks yet between clubs or with 31yo – but Theo Hernandez out of frame + Scotland international among options #Atleti considering @TheAthleticFC after @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/tpMQgSeBbn — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 14, 2025

The BBC reports that Liverpool “are keen to retain Robertson and allow current back-up Kostas Tsimikas to leave” but also at the same time are aware that the 31-year-old (who has one year left on his Merseyside club contract) will want/demand/need regular first team football at this stage of his career.

Andy Robertson, or “Robo” as Jurgen Klopp used to call him, has had an extremely decorated career since moving Merseyside from Hull City in 2017.

He got his second Premier League winner’s medal at LFC this past season, in a campaign where he started 33 of 38 games.

