Things continue to get worse for Liverpool. After falling to Everton last weekend, Liverpool have fallen to sixth in the table, and level on points with the Toffees for seventh.
It makes Sunday’s meeting with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United a must win for the Reds. It’s easier said than done for Liverpool, who have failed to win their last five matches against teams from the bottom third of the table. (for the LFC Starting XI go here)
Injury News
The hits kept on coming for Liverpool in the injury department. Already down their three full-time center backs for the season, Jordan Henderson suffered a groin injury that required surgery. While there is no immediate table given, his season is in jeopardy.
Liverpool’s other makeshift center back, Fabinho, is close to returning from injury. He will join the squad in training on Saturday, and could be available against Chelsea next week.
That is also the status of James Milner, who had a hamstring issue.There was some good news on the injury front. Diogo Jota is back in training. While Sunday may be too soon to start, he could make the bench and provide a big offensive boost.
Virgil Van Dijk Update
While it is still unlikely he returns this season, Virgil Van Dijk continues to make progress in his rehab. The Dutch center half did individual skill work on the field at Kirkby this week.
Van Dijk suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee in October, but seems well on his way to returning.
LFC supports Alisson
Away from the team, Liverpool mourned the passing of goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father Jose, who drowned this week in Brazil. Liverpool issued a statement supporting their goalkeeper this weekend, but asked for privacy in the matter.
It is uncertain whether Alisson will be available or not on Sunday, or if the team will give him the weekend off to be with family. The decision likely will come from Alisson himself this weekend.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -275 favorites on Sunday afternoon. Sheffield United are +700 underdogs. The odds are +430 for a draw.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
