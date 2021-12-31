Liverpool FC Team News at Chelsea: Alisson, Thiago, Firmino

Jurgen Klopp announced Friday that three first-team players and several coaches tested positive for COVID and will miss Sunday’s match. Alisson and Roberto Firmino both missed training on Thursday, so they are two of the three expected out.
Klopp also said Friday that Thiago is out with a hip injury. He joins Divock Origi (knee), Takumi Minamino (muscle), Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Nat Phillips (broken cheekbone) on the injured list. Andy Robertson will also miss in his final game of a red-card suspension.
Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday Jan 2, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Odds: Chelsea +200 Draw +240 Liverpool FC +130
Form Guide: Chelsea DWDDW Liverpool FC LDWWW
TV: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Big game for title race
Manchester City are the clear title favorites this year with their exceptional play, and elite run of form. But if Liverpool or Chelsea want to make the race a little interesting, they must win on Sunday.
Chelsea sit in second, eight points behind City. Liverpool sit third, nine points behind with a game in hand.
Both teams are pretty secure in the top-4, sitting 10 and 11 points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, but with the way City have been playing, they can't continue to drop points if they want to make things interesting at the top of the table.
