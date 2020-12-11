Liverpool FC Team News at Fulham: Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool FC are set to head to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to take on Fulham. Liverpool remained joint top of the table with Spurs, sitting second on goal difference. Fulham sit 17th, one point out of the relegation zone. (For our Liverpool starting XI prediction go here)
Injury News
Slowly, but surely, Liverpool are getting as close as they can to full health. After missing three games due to a muscle injury, Alisson resumed training on Friday. Barring any late setbacks, he will return in goal.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back fully with the first team, and may feature Sunday. He injured himself in pre-season, and has not featured for the Reds all campaign. Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas both picked up knocks in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with FC Midtyjylland, but neither is thought to be serious.
Thiago, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri remain sidelined with injuries, and Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out long-term. Still it is a much shorter injury list for the champions as the schedule approaches the busy Christmas period.
Not Looking Ahead
Liverpool have a big game Wednesday against Spurs, but focus is solely on Fulham this week. But while Fulham is near the bottom of the table, Jurgen Klopp knows it isn’t easy to win three points on the road in the Premier League, especially with limited fans back in attendance.
“They can have confidence, that’s what we expect,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “It’s a tough one with supporters (at Craven Cottage).” Liverpool last played at Craven Cottage in the spring of 2019, with a late James Milner penalty securing all three points.
Betting News
Liverpool are heavy 7/20 favorites over at Betway. Fulham are nearly 7/1 underdogs, with 9/2 odds of a draw.
