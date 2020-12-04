Liverpool Team News vs Wolves: Alisson, Keita, Alexander-Arnold

Coming off a big Champions League win over Dutch powerhouse Ajax in midweek, Liverpool return to Premier League action with a match-up against Wolves on Sunday. The win against Ajax Tuesday secured the top spot in Group D for the Reds.
Liverpool will need to match that effort and result on Sunday, as they face a Wolves squad that is also in the top half of the table. (For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here)
Injury News
Liverpool’s injury woes reached the goalkeeper this week, as Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in training. He missed the Ajax game, with Caoimhin Kelleher filling in and securing the shutout with some key saves. Alisson is likely to miss Sunday’s game too, so it should be another start for the Irish keeper.
The good news for Liverpool is that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita trained on Friday with the full team. Both are coming off muscle injuries and will be late fitness tests for Sunday’s game.
Jurgen Klopp said those are the only two of the injured player group, to return to training, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly getting closer.
Andy Robertson suffered a knock against Ajax, but was able to finish the game and is expected to play Sunday. Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are all working their way back to fitness. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out as long-term injuries.
Fans Back at Anfield
For the first time since February, there will be fans in stands for a match at Anfield. Liverpool are in Tier-2 of England’s government restrictions and will have 2,000 fans in the stands.
Liverpool used a ballot process to determine who could buy seats, and spectators will be seated in the Kop and Main Stand.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are 1/2 favorites to win over at Betway. Wolves 6/1 underdogs to win, with 3/1 odds of a draw.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind