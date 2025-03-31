Liverpool Team News vs Everton: Alisson, Gravenberch, Bradley

Golden Gloves award candidate Alisson Becker suffered a horrifying head injury this past international break, while he was in service to the Brazil national team. It’s suspected to be a concussion, but that has neither been confirmed nor denied.

Alisson is expected to pass the concussion protocols and be fit to feature in the Merseyside derby.

Merseyside Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 2, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Full Injury List Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 6% Liverpool 70% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Everton FC WDDDD, 34 pts, 15th Liverpool WDWWW, 70 pts, 1st

Liverpool Team News

But again, the final call on Alisson will be made by manager Arne Slot, and it will come on match day. Another key player for the Reds who left his national team camp early is Ryan Gravenberch.

He has an unspecified injury, and it’s possible that his departure was more precautionary.

He is a doubt for Wednesday night, but nothing mor severe than that.

Elsewhere Conor Bradley is out for about another month, but there is still some optimism that he’ll be back to feature again in May.

“He’s frustrated, but his initial frustration has kind of subsided a little bit, and his focus is on trying to get fit for the end of the season, and Conor is very diligent on that side of things,” Slot said on Tuesday.

“He will do everything possible to get fit and follow Liverpool’s guidance.”

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez remain out long-term, with both expected back some time within the next few week.

