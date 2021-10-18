Liverpool easily topped Watford 5-0 Saturday, but now turn their focus to a tough test in the Champions League.
The Reds travel to Madrid to face Athletico in a match-up of the top two teams in Group B. A good result Tuesday would put Liverpool in a prime position to advance to the knockout stages early. (For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here)
Injury News
Two midfielders will miss Tuesday’s match-up. Thiago is still battling a calf injury and while it is getting better, Tuesday’s match-up is too soon.
Curtis Jones is also out. Jones suffered a minor injury with the England U21s over the international break. Jones is back in training, but will not travel to Spain.
While not injury related, Alisson and Fabinho are expected to be available. The Brazilian duo missed Saturday’s clash after finishing up the international window late. They flew straight to Spain to avoid the UK’s COVID quarantine rules and will be set to go.
Hoping for Better Success
This will be the seventh meeting all time in European competition between the two clubs.
Things have not always gone well for Liverpool.
They first met in the 2008-09 Champions League, drawing twice in the group stage. The next season they met in the semifinals of the Europa League, which Athletico won on away goals.
More famously, they met two years ago in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. After Athletico won 1-0 in Madrid, Liverpool forced extra time and took the lead in the extra session, but a couple Adrian blunders cost the Reds the tie.
It was also known as the last fully attended game prior to the COVID lockdowns and used as an example of bad government planning.
Betting Odds
Liverpool come in as +130 favorites. Athletico are +220 underdogs and there is +240 odds on a draw.Follow paulmbanks
