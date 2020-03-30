Liverpool News and Transfer Talk: Dembele, Gundogan, Alisson

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items to discuss. We also have some transfer talk to do, because if there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
So let’s get started with the latest prominent football figure to weigh in on the idea of Liverpool being awarded the league title, should the Premier League season have to be officially scrapped. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan would be fine with it.
“For me, that would be OK, yes,” Gundogan told German outlet ZDF.
“You have to be fair as a sportsperson. There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn’t be nice if it was cancelled now.”
He then considered the implications at the other end of the table.
“On the other hand, for clubs who aren’t doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them.”
As Gundogan said, there are conflicting opinions out there regarding this topic. Rio Ferdinand would be against handing the Reds the trophy while Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville would be in favor of granting the silverware to the Merseyside club.
Elsewhere Liverpool No. 1 Alisson Becker, and his wife Natalia, who is a doctor, have been goodwill ambassadors for the World Health Organization for close to a year. Alisson has been providing great tips on how to do proper hand-washing, and how important that is to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s according to his counterpart at FC Barcelona, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. “The good thing is that we have millions of followers,” Ter Stegen said to El Pais (transcript via Liverpool Echo). “With some well-chosen messages, we can help people.”
“The other day I was talking to Alisson, who gave me advice on how to wash my hands.”
“I have never thought about this before and now I have shared it on social networks. This can influence people and be useful to someone.”
Speaking of Barcelona, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be willing to spend $100 million on their French winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish outlet Sport.
Purchased from Borussia Dortmund, Klopp’s former club (so obviously the Reds boss knows this player quite well), in 2017 after the blockbuster, world record-breaking Neymar sale, Dembele has been a major disappointment.
Having to try and fill Neymar’s shoes would have been rough for anybody, but injuries have really limited Dembele over the course of his three seasons at the Catalan club.
He’s made just 51 appearances for Barca in that time, but Klopp knows just how much potential and talent the 22-year-old has.
