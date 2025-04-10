Alisson Becker has missed the last three games for Liverpool FC, due to a concussion. While Caoimhin Kelleher has filled in admirably, as he always does, Liverpool could use their No. 1 back.

Not sure the Reds would have lost that league fixture to Fulham last weekend, had the Brazilian been in between the sticks.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 13, London Stadium, 2pm local, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Result Probability: West Ham 10% Draw 16% Liverpool FC 74%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 16th, 35 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 1st, 73 pts, WWWWL

West Ham United at Liverpool FC Team News

The visit from West Ham United on Sunday could mark his return to action. Reds boss Arne Slot implied as much four days ago.

“There’s a week to go [until the next game], so it gives us a bit of time,” Slot said in regards to Alisson.

“We always follow the protocol in moments like this when it’s a concussion. If you haven’t ticked all the boxes, he can’t be in goal. He wants it a lot, but the protocol is the protocol.”

So there you have it, if Alisson clears protocol, he’ll be back. Elsewhere Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) remain sidelined.

Shifting gears to the visiting Irons, defender Aaron Cresswell will miss out due to an unspecified muscle issue. This is a newer development, and not much is known about his condition right now.

Michail Antonio (recovery from surgery to repair a broken leg) and Crysencio Summerville (thigh) remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

