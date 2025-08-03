Liverpool FC have been getting results this summer, both off the pitch in the transfer market and on the pitch in the preseason friendlies. However, they have a few unavailability concerns to contend with, as the start of the regular season draws near. First choice goalkeeper Alisson has temporarily left the squad for what the club has called “personal reasons.”

Alisson is not on Merseyside with the rest of the club, and has gone home to Brazil.

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Athletic Club

Kickoff: Mon. Aug 4, 5pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Reds Team News

Stay tuned for more on Alisson.

Federico Chiesa missed the Asia Tour, for what was deemed “a muscular issue,” but widespread speculation is the main reason he stayed behind was to sort out his club future.

Chiesa still hasn’t found a new destination, and that’s a shame considering how he really has no place in the team.

However, he’s linked up with the rest of the team now, and maybe he’ll still get his exit this month.

And then finally, Joe Gomez who suffered through an injury-riddled campaign last term, is still working on rehabbing his Achilles.

This is an issue that he suffered in July preseason training; not a nagging problem from 2024-25.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories