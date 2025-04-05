Liverpool FC Team News at Fulham: Alisson, Conor Bradley

Liverpool manager Arne Slot met the media today, and during his press conference session he provided updates on four injured Reds: Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley (thigh), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle).

Obviously, Alisson, the starting goalkeeper, is the primary concern here. He still needs to pass all of the concussion protocols, in order to get medically cleared to play.

Liverpool at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 6, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Fulham 22% Liverpool FC 53% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Southampton FC LWLWL, 45 pts, 9th Liverpool DWWWW, 73 pts, 1st

Reds Team News

“With Ali, it’s simple, a concussion, he has to tick all of the boxes,” Slot said, “and when he does, he will be in goal.”

Sounds like Alisson may indeed be passed fit to play this weekend. As for Bradley, when speaking on him, Slot addressed the situations surrounding Alexander-Arnold and Gomez:

“Trent and Joe will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor (Bradley), we will see if he’s ready. Curtis (Jones) is an option. Jarrell (Quansah) did well too… let’s wait and see.”

Nothing we didn’t know already, when it comes to TAA and Gomez- they won’t be back until later on this month or early next month.

Like the Dutchman pointed out, yes, they still have plenty of options in the back; even in the midst of all the current injuries in the position group.

