Liverpool GK Alisson Achieves Amazing Throw in Quarantine (Video)

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the world’s most expensive shot-stopper, for a brief period, when he was acquired from AS Roma. His transfer fee record was quickly eclipsed when Chelsea acquired Kepa Arrizabalaga, but can Kepa do this?
Check out this amazing goalie throw from his backyard into his own house achieved by Alisson. Watch it and you’ll see why it’s going viral. Also, this is probably the time for us to phase out that phrase “going viral,” something I’ve never really liked anyway.
“Quarantine effect!!” indeed. During the shelter in place orders that we’re all under, we do our best to stay entertained and keep our minds from spinning out of control. With no sports of any kind, for the foreseeable future, we also have to…..well, all I can say is thanks Alisson, this was pretty cool and interesting.
No matter how many takes it took you to do this, trust us, it was all worth it.
