Liverpool at Leeds Team News: Diaz, Alisson, Adams, Gnonto

There is big news on the fitness front for Liverpool FC today. Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that winger Luis Diaz will almost certainly be available for Monday night’s game at Leeds United, with his now having fully recovered from a knee injury.

This should be a huge addition for the Reds, as Diaz hasn’t featured since October. Let’s take a look at the rest of the fitness news, for both sides, in this Monday night football game.

Liverpool vs Leeds United FYIs

Kick Off: Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 8pm UK at Elland Rd

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 56% Draw `22% Leeds United 22%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 44 pts DDLLW Leeds United 16th, 29 pts LWLWD

Team News for Both Sides

Also, Thiago Alcantara featured off the bench in the surprise draw with Arsenal last weekend. He could be in contention to start in this one. Meanwhile Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined as long term injury absentees. And while Alisson and Ibrahima Konate missed out on training this week, both are expected to be fully fit for this one.

Flipping over to Leeds, American captain Tyler Adams remains out long-term, as he recovers from hamstring surgery. He is expected to return back at some point this season.

Elsewhere Wilfried Gnonto was in the squad versus Palace, and that means he might return to the starting lineup here. If/when he comes back into the first team, he could potentially displace another one of the Americans in the squad- Brenden Aaronson.

