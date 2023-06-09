Liverpool Sign Alexis Mac Allister, Begin Midfield Makeover

If you want to know why Liverpool FC are out of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2015-16, look no further than the middle of the park. Enter Alexis Mac Allister, 24, from Brighton & Hove Albion. The World Cup winner with Argentina becomes the Merseyside club’s first signing of this summer transfer window.

Liverpool neglected revamping and replenishing their midfield for too long, and thus the position group was aging and ineffective this past season.

With plenty of defections in the position group, and elsewhere, the Anfield outfit will look to do a midfield makeover this summer,. Alexis Mac Allister, who scored 12 goals and registered three assists for the Seagulls this season, is just the start.

He became a top priority target for Liverpool, once they gave up on Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, who signed with Real Madrid.

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister said to the club’s official site.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of preseason, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me — World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton — but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Next season will be the first in which Brighton play European football, and Alexis Mac Allister had a huge part in helping to secure that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

