Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid Early on a £8.4m Deal

Liverpool FC officially said goodbye to one of their homegrown stars, Trent Alexander-Arnold, awhile ago but today saw a new plot twist. Trent Alexander-Arnold had long ago agreed to join Real Madrid, on a Bosman transfer, having seen his contract realized. Of course this would mean that the Liverpool-born defender wouldn’t be able to join the club until June 30, and with the Club World Cup starting in mid-June, a deal had to be struck.

So Madrid paid €10 million (£8.4m; $11.4m), in a single lump sum, to make it happen.

Both clubs have confirmed the move, but did not disclose a specific monetary amount. TAA leaves the Merseyside club after 21 years of service, 12 years in the youth program, nine with the senior squad where he socred 18 goals in 259 appearances.

“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes,” reads the Liverpool club statement.

Real Madrid will open their CWC campaign against Al Hilal in Miami, Florida, on June 18. Before the month of June ends, Madrid will compete in their other two CWC group stage clashes: versus Pachuca in Charlotte, NC on June 22 and against RB Salzburg on June 26 in Philadelphia.

So essentially Madrid are paying Liverpool almost $11 million and a half for just three games.

Hey, well, they have deep pockets, and can afford it. Alexander-Arnold, 26 signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories