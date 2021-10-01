Liverpool FC Team News vs Manchester City: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago

The marquee game of this week’s Premier League fixtures is at Anfield this Sunday, when Liverpool FC hosts Manchester City. It’s a big 6-pointer at the top of the table, with Liverpool sitting at 14 points, and City being one of five squads right behind them with 13. A win for either side would provide a big early season boost heading into the second international break.

Liverpool are coming of a decisive 5-1 win over FC Porto in the Champions League, while City lost a 2-0 decision to Paris Saint-Germain midweek.

Liverpool vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday

Team News:    Manchester City     Liverpool 

Starting XI Predictions:  Manchester City    Liverpool

Form Guide (All Competitions): Liverpool (WWWDW) Manchester City (WDWWL)

Liverpool Injury News

The big injury miss for Liverpool is stellar right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international has an abductor injury and is out until after the international break.

Midfield maestro Thiago is also out, dealing with a calf injury that he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

The only other injury for Liverpool is a long term one, youngster Harvey Elliott, who is out for most of the rest of the season with a severe ankle injury.

Betting Odds

Man City are +145 favorites in the match, with Liverpool being priced at +180 underdogs. In other words, betting sentiment on this match shows a very tightly contested affair. The odds are +260 on a draw for this one.

