Liverpool FC Team News vs Manchester City: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago

The marquee game of this week’s Premier League fixtures is at Anfield this Sunday, when Liverpool FC hosts Manchester City. It’s a big 6-pointer at the top of the table, with Liverpool sitting at 14 points, and City being one of five squads right behind them with 13. A win for either side would provide a big early season boost heading into the second international break.
Liverpool are coming of a decisive 5-1 win over FC Porto in the Champions League, while City lost a 2-0 decision to Paris Saint-Germain midweek.
Liverpool vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday
Team News: Manchester City Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Liverpool
Form Guide (All Competitions): Liverpool (WWWDW) Manchester City (WDWWL)
Liverpool Injury News
The big injury miss for Liverpool is stellar right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international has an abductor injury and is out until after the international break.
Midfield maestro Thiago is also out, dealing with a calf injury that he suffered a couple of weeks ago.
The only other injury for Liverpool is a long term one, youngster Harvey Elliott, who is out for most of the rest of the season with a severe ankle injury.
Betting Odds
Man City are +145 favorites in the match, with Liverpool being priced at +180 underdogs. In other words, betting sentiment on this match shows a very tightly contested affair. The odds are +260 on a draw for this one.
