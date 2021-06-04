Liverpool FC Rule Trent Alexander-Arnold Out of Euro 2021

Liverpool FC made a club announcement today, and it is not good news for Three Lions and their boss Gareth Southgate. Fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for the summer, having suffered a thigh injury last night in England’s Euro 2021 tune-up with Austria.
The England right-back limped off in stoppage time of the second half Wednesday night, and his Euro 2021 campaign is now over before it even started.
Thursday saw the England international undergoing diagnostic scans, and the results showed damage extensive enough to end his international duty and dismiss him from England camp.
According to Liverpool FC.com “The 22-year-old will immediately start a rehabilitation programme with a view to returning in pre-season as the Reds prepare for 2021-22.”
For Liverpool, it’s all about trying to get TAA right for the preseason and next season, a very common theme in the back line, given the rash of serious injuries to defenders that they have suffered in 20/21. For England, well, it’s probably the position on the pitch where they have the most depth, so although this is obviously a big loss, it’s definitely not the end of the world.
It’s the position where they have back-ups who can immediately step up and step in. Still, you got to feel for Alexander-Arnold, as this had to hurt, mentally and psychologically, in addition to physically.
