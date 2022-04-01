Liverpool Team News vs Watford: Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Robertson

All teams are back from the final international break of the season and are ready for the stretch run. For Liverpool, that means an extremely busy April, as they are still alive in three competitions.
The first task of an eight-game month is a home date with Watford. Liverpool sit second in the table, one point behind Manchester City. Watford is 18th in the table, and also need a result to make up ground in the relegation battle. For the Liverpool Starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
Liverpool got a big boost this week, when Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to training. The English right back is battling a hamstring injury, and was expected to miss several games. But he is back earlier than expected and with the squad.
Andy Robertson and James Milner battled illnesses heading into the international break, but are back and available. Naby Keita is the one player who is not available. He is battling a knee injury and missed some training this week.
Liverpool don’t expect it to be a serious issue moving forward.
Klopp happy with Premier League Decision
The Premier League announced Thursday that starting next year, each team gets five substitutions. No manager has been more vocal about bringing this to the Premier League than Jurgen Klopp, and he was extremely happy with the news.
“Top news for football, top news for the players,” Klopp said.
“We spoke a lot about it and the situation is that we all know that it will not get less with games. Nobody will step aside, no competition and no country.”
Teams can name nine substitutes to the bench and make changes over three separate intervals and halftime.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -800 favorites heading into Saturday's game. Watford are +1900 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +850.
