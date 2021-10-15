Liverpool FC Team News at Watford: Alexander-Arnold, Firmino

Liverpool FC return from the international break and have the very first fixture of the next Premier League weekend when they visit Watford. The Hornets will be led by their newly minted manager Claudio Ranieri.
The Reds sit second in the table as they return to action, but are coming off back-to-back frustrating draws in which they have seen their leads slip away.
Injury News
It’s been mostly positive news during the international break in terms of injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training, and is available for Saturday’s match. Liverpool should also have Roberto Firmino available fully, as he is fully back from injury.
There were injury concerns with Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, who both returned early from international duty. But both have been in training and are available for Saturday.
Thiago is still a little ways away for Liverpool, but he is making progress. Harvey Elliott is still out with a long-term ankle injury.
Brazilian duo set to miss
The Premier League’s issues with the Brazilian FA and Conmebol continue in this window.
Brazil played late Thursday night (early Friday morning in England) in their final qualifier and would not release any Premier League players early.
That makes Alisson and Fabinho both unavailable for Watford. Liverpool seem to be planning to have both of them fly directly to Spain for a midweek Champions League tie so they avoid quarantine requirements in England.
What makes the issue more frustrating is the way that other leagues have handled the situation. La Liga have postponed Athletico Madrid and Barcelona’s games this weekend, so their players will not miss out.
The Premier League has no interest in such compromise.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are substantial -295 favorites for this game. Watford are very sizable +800 underdogs, with +450 odds being laid down on both sides splitting the spoils.Follow paulmbanks
