It was another false dawn for Liverpool in what is fast becoming a painful season for Reds fans. A switch in tactics to a 4-2-3-1 against Rangers had yielded a positive result last week. However, we also saw another loss in the Premier League, to league leaders Arsenal.

It leaves the Reds stranded in tenth place after eight matches in the EPL: closer to the relegation zone than to the title charge most Kopites expected. They must now switch focus to the Champions League with a short turnaround to the return fixture, away to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Reds would usually be big favorites for this one, but there is not the confidence surrounding this fixture that you would expect. Liverpool are in dire straits. If Rangers are ever going to get an upset victory over Liverpool, this seems like it will be their best chance.

Liverpool at Rangers FYIs

Kick Off: Weds. Oct 12, 2022 at 8pm UK at Ibrox Stadium

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 4 of 6

Google Result Probability: Rangers 12% Liverpool 71% Draw 17%

UCL Group Standings: Rangers: 4th, 0pts Liverpool 2nd, 6pts

Team News

Just as the injury cloud looked like it was clearing over Anfield, Liverpool were struck with two more huge injuries against Arsenal. Here are the latest comments from Jurgen Klopp about his injury brigade.

Andy Robertson (Knee)

“Robbo is running a lot; it looks like he’s close. Probably Curtis is now the closest, then Robbo and then the other two step by step.” [Oct 07]

Arthur (Muscle Injury)

“In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation, he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be.” [Oct 07]

Luis Diaz (Knee)

“It’s something with the knee, not good. He will have a scan, and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent.” [Oct 09]

Trent Alexander Arnold (Ankle)

“He twisted his ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain; it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.” [Oct 09]

Liverpool also have Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain as long term injury absentees.

Stuey’s Two Cents

I have zero confidence heading into this game. Liverpool’s defense has been an absolute shambles, so no victory is assured. I would recommend even if you are the slightest Rangers fan, or you simply love to see Liverpool suffer, tune into this one.

