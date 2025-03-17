For this week and change, we shift out of match preview mode. That’s because we’re now currently on another international break, and the next round of Premier League action will not commence until Tuesday April 1. Meanwhile Liverpool, having been knocked out of the FA Cup a couple rounds ago, will welcome Everton to Anfield, for the second of the two Merseyside derbies this season. But with this time off, we can talk the injury situation, and it now consists of just four players: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton

Trent Alexander-Arnold

TAA has got an ankle problem, and it’s serious enough that we won’t see him in action again until towards the end of next month.

“So, Trent is indeed not available,” manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

“He will not be there at the final. He is still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take, but we do expect him back in the end of the season.”

Conor Bradley

Another injured defender, he’s got an unspecified muscular injury that is not thought to be too serious. He could be in contention for the Merseyside Derby.

Joe Gomez

Hamstring problem will keep him out until May.

Tyler Morton

Youngster has a shoulder problem, although the specifics of it are not really known. His return timeline is unknown.

