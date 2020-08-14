Alexander-Arnold Beats Out Pulisic, United Trio for Young POY Award

The inaugural Premier League Young Player of the Season Award winner was announced today, and it’s Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Reds fullback, who is also up for the Premier League Player of the Season Award, beat out the seven other players on the short list, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, who might just develop into the greatest American footballer of all-time.
Proud. #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/zi6gxqhEVT
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) August 14, 2020
Had Pulisic been healthy for a full season, who knows what would have happened, but then, his career is only beginning. Likewise for all the U25 starts who made the short list.
Also qualifiying for the finalist category was a trio of Manchester United attackers (Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood) along with another Red Devil who spent the season out on loan with Sheffield United (goalkeeper Dean Henderson).
The short list was rounded out by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.
Alexander-Arnold, 21, faces competition from his own team, Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year award winner Jordan Henderson and scoring sensation Sadio Mane for the PL Player of the Season award.
Having won the top flight title for the first time in 30 years, it is expected that TAA or one of his teammates will ultimately claim that plaudit.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind