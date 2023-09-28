Liverpool Team News at Tottenham: Alexander-Arnold, Alcantara

Liverpool FC beat Leicester City 3-1 in EFL Cup 3rd round action earlier today, and the victory marked the Reds fourth straight win by that exact score line. Thiago Alcantara (groin) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) were left out of the squad again, meaning they are doubts for the next match, a blockbuster at fourth place Tottenham.

The good news is that the Reds have no other fitness concerns at this time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 5:30pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 33% Draw `24% Liverpool 43%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 14 pts DWWWW Liverpool 2nd, 16 pts WWWWW

So with no other injury or suspension news to cover for this match, which is this weekend’s biggest clash, we’ll shift gears! Otherwise, this article would be a little too light, and we don’t want to short-change anyone who clicked here.

No one has won the League Cup more often than Liverpool (nine times), and they learned their fourth round opponent earlier today- AFC Bournemouth.

EFL Cup 4th Round Draw in FULL

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Burnley

Exeter City vs. Middlesbrough

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

