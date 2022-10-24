Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Ajax (UCL)

Liverpool travels to the Netherlands to take on Ajax on matchday five in the UEFA Champions League. If The Reds can avoid defeat against the Dutch side, they will qualify for the knockout phase. Progression will mean Liverpool has qualified for the knockout phase in all six of their Champions League campaigns under Jurgen Klopp. It will also represent their longest outright-ever run of consecutive qualifications.

This fixture will also be Liverpool’s 150th Champions League match. According to stats obtained from Sports Loci, the Mersey-siders are just the tenth different club to do it, and only the fourth English side to reach this milestone.

Liverpool won their last away game against Ajax, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to a Nicholas Tagliafico own goal in 2020. They will hope for something more like that than their other away match against Ajax. That was a 5-1 loss in the European Cup in 1966.

Liverpool at Ajax FYIs

Kick Off: Weds, Oct 26, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Amsterdam Arena

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 5 of 6

Liverpool Team News: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UCL Group Standings: Ajax: 3rd, 3pts Liverpool 2nd, 9pts

Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool is once again amid an injury crisis. The Reds can’t take a trick with regards to getting their best XI on the park. Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara missed their last fixture, but they are expected to return for this clash.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line up against Ajax.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas

MID- Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson

ATT- Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Match Prediction

We cannot, in good faith, pick Liverpool to win here. The Reds have been atrocious on the road in the league and on the continent. Their only victory so far this season was against a very poor Rangers side. This Ajax side will be a much tougher prospect than the Scottish outfit. Liverpool loses here. Ajax 2-1.

