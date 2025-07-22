The reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool FC, are about to see their preseason ramp up. They’ve journeyed to the other side of the world, where they’ll first take on AC Milan in Hong Kong. Then it’s the “J. League World Challenge” clash with Yokohama FM, at their home ground of Nissan Stadium. These next two friendlies could be more intense/closer to being a real match than the first two.

Thus, we could see a more traditional type of starting lineup.

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs AC Milan

Kickoff: Saturday July 26, 12:30pm, Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Liverpool FC Asia Tour Travel Squad

Forwards: Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Ben Doak, Rio Ngumoha

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Dominic Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Lucas Stephenson

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, Armin Pecsi, Kornel Misciur

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs AC Milan (Club Friendly)

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez; Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Darwin Nunez

