Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3) Prediction vs Manchester City

Liverpool are set to host Manchester City in a big Premier League clash on Sunday. The two sides have been the dominate forces during the past four years in England. Sunday will be a good early-season test for both squads.
Liverpool have a couple of minor injuries, but will have most of their line-up available for the match.
Liverpool vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday
Team News: Manchester City Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Liverpool
Form Guide (All Competitions): Liverpool (WWWDW) Manchester City (WDWWL)
Goalkeeper
After conceding three times at Brentford last weekend, Alisson conceded one against Porto. The four goals allowed in the last two games, more than his previous six appearances combined. There were no glaring errors on his part, but Liverpool need him on his ‘A’ game come Sunday.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be missing and that is a huge blow to Liverpool.
He means a lot not just defensively, but offensively as well. James Milner filled in for him against Crystal Palace and Porto, and he likely gets the nod here.
Jurgen Klopp hinted at the possibility of Joe Gomez or Neco Williams in this spot, or even a formation change, but that seems like a gamble ahead of a big game such as this.
Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson fill out the rest of the back line.
Midfield
Whoever starts in the midfield for Liverpool is going to have to be on their game against a strong Manchester City line-up.
Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are likely to fill two of the midfield spots. The third spot, if they go with the traditional 4-3-3, is down to Naby Keita or Curtis Jones.
This would be one of the bigger matches of both their careers, but when it comes down to it, Jones is likely the pick.
Attack
The preferred front-3 right now is Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah, and that is likely the three starters Sunday.
Roberto Firmino came off the bench against Porto and scored two goals, so he is in good form too, but he will continue in a bench role.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, James Milner; Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo SalahFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind