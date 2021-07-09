Three Iconic Career Moments for Djibril Cisse

History is choc-full of mercurial and infamous footballers, some of whom may not have fully delivered on their immense potential. Some may include former Liverpool and Senegal striker Djobril Cisse in this number, and there’s no doubt that the rapid forward enjoyed various peaks and troughs during his career.
In this post, however, we’ll look back at Cisse’s career in more detail, highlighting three of his most iconic moments.
1. Announcing his Arrival at the 2002 World Cup
Little was known about Cisse prior to the 2002 World Cup, despite the explosive striker having plundered 24 goals for Ligue One side AJ Auxerre.
However, Cisse was one of five strikers named in Roger Lemerre’s 2002 World Cup squad for France, making a substitute appearance in each of the three group stage games and playing backup to the legendary Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet.
Despite garnering less than 60 minutes playing time, Cisse impressed with his natural physique, pace and dribbling skills, while also posing an immense threat when cutting in from his unfavoured position on the right-wing.
Unfortunately, defending world champions France were unceremoniously dumped out at the group stage of the tournament, but this was no reflection on a young striker who went on to score nine goals in 41 appearances for his country.
2. A Champions League Winner with Liverpool
Having been signed by Liverpool for £14 million in the summer of 2004, Cisse endured a shocking injury just 19 games and five goals into his Reds career.
When challenging for the ball with Blackburn Rovers’ Jay McEveley, Cisse’s studs unfortunately got stuck in the turf at Ewood Park, resulting in a horrific injury and broken tibia and fibula bones.
Despite some warnings that Cisse could be out for upto 18 months, the Frenchman made an astonishing recovery, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute in the second leg of Liverpool’s April quarter-final clash with Juventus in the Champions League. This equated to an absence of just six months, highlighting the mental strength and fortitude of the man.
Not only did Cisse return to full fitness and score both goals in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the EPL season, but he also made a substitute appearance in the club’s iconic Champions League final win over AC Milan in May.
He even held his nerve to convert a penalty in the eventual shootout between the two sides, with this arguably representing the highlight of a stellar career.
3. A Volleyed Goal Against West Ham in the 2006 FA Cup Final
The following season brought yet more success for Cisse, as Liverpool prevailed in both the European Super Cup and the FA Cup.
Fully fit at the beginning of the 2005/06 campaign, Cisse was deployed on the right-hand side by manager Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager argued that this would enable Cisse to utilise his pace and introduce a goal threat from the flank, but it was reported that the striker was unwilling to adapt permanently to such a role.
However, Cisse still made 57 appearances for the Reds this season, while scoring an impressive 19 goals.
Two of these came during the 2005 European Super Cup on August 26th, 2005, when Cisse initially plundered a late equaliser to take the game into extra time. He then struck a second goal 13 minutes into the first half of extra time, with a defensive misjudgement enabling him to score after keeper Igor Afinkeev saved his first attempt.
Continuing his penchant for scoring big goals for his club, Cisse also struck during the brilliant FA Cup final at the end of the season.
With Liverpool 2-0 down against West Ham United, Cisse struck to haul the Reds back into the game, as he met a wide delivery by captain Steven Gerrard with a sliding half-volley. The ball sailed past keeper Shaka Hislop to cut the deficit and lay the foundation for a Liverpool comeback.
The match subsequently ended 3-3 in normal time, as Gerrard scored a screamer to take the game into extra time (and eventually penalties).
Liverpool ultimately won 3-1 on penalties, although Cisse wasn't called upon to take a kick this time around.
