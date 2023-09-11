Liverpool Could Be Missing Three Starting Defenders at Wolves

It’s quite possible that Liverpool could be without the services of 3/4 of its first choice back line on Saturday when they visit Wolves. We learned on Friday that team Captain Virgil van Dijk will be suspended an additional game, so he’s already confirmed out.

We covered that here and here. However, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are doubts for this match too.

Wolves vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 12:30pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 10 pts, WWWD Wolves 15th, 3 pts, LWLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% Wolves 14%

Konate has been missing from the Reds’ last two matches after picking up a thigh injury at the start of the season. He was not called up by France for this period of international competition. Alexander-Arnold was not with the England squad either.

He pulled out ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland. He limped off injured during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa right before the break.

Not much is known about the specific details of his status, and perhaps we’ll get an update later this week, and before kickoff. As for the fourth and final member of Liverpool’s defensive line, Andy Robertson, he’ll almost certainly feature for Scotland when they host England tomorrow night.

All of the Liverpool community will be hoping that he emerges from the match unscathed and then stays fit.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories