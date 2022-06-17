Liverpool FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

The 21/22 Premier League season is now consigned to history, and it is time to look forward to the 2022/23 season. We have a clearer picture of how that season will look after the PL released their entire fixture schedule. It is not yet time for wild predictions on who will win the league. It is not even time to speculate on which promoted teams will avoid yo-yoing straight back into the Championship.
What is it time for? It is time to get our sharpies out and start circling the dates for the biggest fixtures to look forward to next season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the top six can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. We will start with the Liverpool FC 22/23 fixtures list.
LIVERPOOL
Opening Day (A)
6/8/22 12:30 Local Time
Opening day sees Liverpool travel to West London to take on newly promoted Fulham. Expect to get your first glimpse of Darwin Nunez in a Premier League fixture as Jurgen Klopp unveils a brand new attacking trio. It will also likely be your first look at the new Liverpool away kit in action. And if it is anything as classy as the leaks suggest, it’s one you’re going to want in your wardrobe.
The last time these two sides faced was at Anfield in the 20/21 season. On that day Fulham extended the horror run Liverpool was having at the time thanks to a Mario Lemina goal. The match finished 1-0. Reds fans will hope that the Liverpool FC 22/23 fixtures start with righting that wrong.
Manchester City at home
10/15/22 15:00
If the 2021/22 season was any indicator, this fixture will have huge implications for the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola will take his Manchester City side just a few weeks before the league takes a break for the Qatar World Cup. The biggest competition in world sports lands right in the middle of the Premier League season this time around. If either side can get a result, it might be a huge psychological blow in the race for the Premier League title.
Anfield Merseyside Derby
2/11/23 15:00
This is the fixture that most fans on Merseyside look for straight away. Everton was not at their best last season. Even the most ardent Blues fan couldn’t argue that point. I imagine they will be much improved next season. If Frank Lampard’s Toffees side isn’t much better next year, it won’t matter too much. Local derbies throw the form sheet out the window. The eyes of Merseyside, and dare I say the world, will look forward to this fixture.
Manchester United at Anfield
3/4/23 15:00
Liverpool will welcome Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United to Anfield for the first time in the back half of the season. Both sets of fans will have powerful memories of the 21/22 fixtures between these two sides. I imagine that the 22/23 fixtures will be very different. The Red Devils will be a different prospect under the Dutchman.
Manchester City away
4/1/23 15:00
The return fixture between the two heavyweights in world football is currently scheduled for April Fool’s Day. Neither side will want to leave the Etihad as the fool from this fixture. This rivalry is a modern-day classic. It will be interesting to see if either side can take advantage in the league. Both league fixtures between the sides resulted in 2-2 draws last season.
Championship Sunday (A)
5/28/23 16:00
Liverpool will take on Southampton away from home on the 22/23 version of Championship Sunday. Everybody knows the jokes about Southampton being a feeder side for the Reds. It could be the perfect revenge for the Saints if they could secure a last day victory over a side that has spent the better part of the last decade poaching their best players.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind