2021-22 Liverpool FC Season Preview, Prospectus

Last season was a roller coaster for Liverpool. After seeing injuries to all three of their center backs, and a terrible run of form after Christmas, Liverpool found themselves closer to mid-table than the top for most of the second half of the season.
Thanks to a fantastic stretch to end the season, winning their final five matches, they were able to secure Champions League play for this season.
Liverpool have been pretty sound, overall, this preseason.
Record wise, they were 2-1-3, including two 30-minute mini-matches, but they got a lot of good work in as they built up fitness. With first team players arriving later because of the Euros and Copa America, backups and youth like Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all had solid summers.
He’s Arrived/Possibly Coming
Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig) – $44m (CB)
So far, Liverpool have only finalized one signing, getting Konate from RB Leipzig to strengthen their center backs. Depth at the position was an obvious weakness last year, and Liverpool did well to address that early.
But, much to the frustration of fans, that has been the only business Liverpool have done so far. They have been linked to midfielders like Saul Niguez and Harvey Barnes, but neither deal seems to be close.
Liverpool’s midfield definitely needs strengthening, and it will be a huge gamble to go into the year with just the players they have.
He’s Gone/Possibly Leaving
Gini Wijnaldum (PSG) – FREE (MF)
Harry Wilson (Fulham) – $15.4m (MF/RW)
Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin) – $7.15m (FW)
Marko Grujic (Porto) – $11m (MF)
The big loss of the group is Wijnaldum. He was a steady presence in the midfield for the past five seasons and provided great leadership to the club. The fact that Liverpool has yet to even attempt to replace him makes it even worse.
Liverpool are expected to offload more players before the transfer deadline, namely Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips.
Key Games
Liverpool start the season away at Norwich City on Saturday. It is the second time in three seasons that Liverpool have opened with them.
The first big test of the year comes Aug. 28 at home to Chelsea, which can be a statement either way for the season to come.
Liverpool’s first couple of months gives them a chance to rack up some points, before playing City and United in a three-game stretch to start October.
Bottom Line
It will be tough for Liverpool to overtake City as champions this year. City have strengthened an already strong team, and seemed poised to repeat. Liverpool will also have to deal with losing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in January for AFCON, so that will be a blow.
The goal for Liverpool is once again finishing in the top-4, to qualify for Champions League, and it is pretty realistic.
