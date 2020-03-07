With three losses from their last four games across all competitions, Liverpool FC have come crashing back down to Earth; hard. Regarded to be the undisputed best team in the world most of this season, you can certainly argue against that now, and some are doing so.
Superstar scoring sensation Sadio Mane looks at the remaining run in and he asks, does this team want to be “great champions” or just plain champions. “I think in this moment you could be or could not be a champion, a great champion,” the Senegalese winger said heading into the Reds’ fixture at home versus AFC Bournemouth, “and I think this kind of moment has happened to us, but it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time.”
“We have another important game on Saturday and then on Wednesday, so for this game, we will be ready and we will be back again. This can happen in football and we’re used to it. We just have to keep working hard and keep going if we want to be great champions.”
Let’s take a look at who else could join Mane in the starting XI tomorrow.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth
Mane Firmino Salah
Wijnaldum Keita Fabinho
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Adrian
Liverpool FC vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs
Mar 7, 12:30 pm local, Anfield
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 1
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 76%, Draw 16%, AFC Bournemouth win 8%
Odds: Liverpool win 1/5, Draw 9/2, AFC Bournemouth win 12/1
Referee: Paul Tierney
Form Guide: Liverpool LWWWW (wow, what’s an L doing in there?) AFC Bournemouth DLLWW
Prediction: Liverpool 2, AFC Bournemouth 0
The Reds have had a shocking week (or two), but they’re going to get back on their winning ways eventually, and probably soon.
