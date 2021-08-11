Lionel Messi Officially Completes Move to Paris Saint-Germain

It’s officially official now, signed, sealed and delivered- Lionel Messi is now a member of Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old six time Ballon d’Or winning Argentine signed a two year deal with an option on a third.
He’ll wear No. 30, his original numeral from salad days, as the departure from FC Barcelona is now fully complete. Reports claim that he’ll earn between €30-35 million ($35-41 million) net a year from PSG. A Lionel Messi party is set for Wednesday evening at the Eiffel Tower, where it will light up in his honor.
official : #Messi?will wear the number 30 with #PSG club ??
the number he had when he began his professional career at #Barcelona? ?? between 2004-2006 #MessiPSG / #MessiAuPSG pic.twitter.com/hrNXDtG2hW
— ???? ?????? ? (@mohamedelgazar4) August 10, 2021
The Lionel Messi statement on joining PSG:
“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.
“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”
The announcement was made a few hours ago, and there will be a news conference staged in less than four hours from press time.
Don't worry! I'm sure the invisible hand of the free-market, the archangel of pure competition, who provides the divinity of laissez-faire capitalism, will deregulate us all to salvation https://t.co/k7FuAtpEJu
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) August 11, 2021
“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris,” a statement attributed to PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi reads.
“He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.
“The addition of Leo to our world-class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club.
“Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”
