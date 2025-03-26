Nott Forest at Brighton Team News: Lewis Dunk, Chris Wood

The international break could prove to be quite kind to Brighton & Hove Albion, as manager Fabian Hurzeler indicated he could get a few players back from injury. The list includes Lewis Dunk (chest/abdomen), Joel Veltman (knee), Matt O’Riley (also an ankle/foot problem) and Solly March (knock).

“So, when we talk about the advantages and disadvantages of an international break,” Hurzeler said, “for him (Veltman), it’s an advantage because he can use it as a recovery time.”

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat. March 29, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

“I think we can use it for several players – Dunk, O’Riley – that we have them available after [the] break.” That would be absolutely huge for the Seagulls, especially so if they get Dunk back, as he’s a major part of what they like to run.

Meanwhile Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (Injured), Tariq Lamptey (Injured), Ferdi Kadioglu (Injured) and James Milner (thigh) all remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Shifting gears to the Tricky Trees, Chris Wood limped out of New Zealand’s World Cup qualifier with an injury, and he’s now a doubt for this match. However, he suggested that it may not be too serious. Perhaps it’s only a knock (of sorts)?

“That’s where the pain is at the moment,” Wood told the mixed zone.

“I felt it on that side (right), so I’ll get it checked over, and hopefully, it is nothing too major. Hopefully, it’s just impact.”

Finally, Carlos Miquel remains out with a thigh injury.

