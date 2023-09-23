Atletico Madrid have plenty of injury issues to contend with, on the eve of the Madrid derby, especially so in the midfield. They really miss the leadership of injury-riddled club captain Koke while Pablo Barrios “suffered a muscular injury in his right leg,” according to the club, during the first half of the midweek Champions League loss to Lazio.

Thomas Lemar will join the club’s walking wounded, for the long-term, after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 8pm, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW Atletico Madrid 7th, 7 pts, LWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 37% Draw 28% Atletico Madrid 35%

And we’re just scratching the surface on the unavailable list here for Atletico. Let’s dive into the rest of the injuries.

Atletico Madrid Team News

