Leicester’s triumphant season: 2015/16 championship forever in the hearts of the fans

The English Premier League often surprises us with interesting news and events. The Leicester champion title in the 2015/16 season will forever remain in history, because no one expected this, and the Foxes managed to take the first place without any problems. Football today scores are available on the statistics portal, where you can view real-time data and schedules for future tournaments.
In general, the 2015/16 season wasn’t really ordinary. The championship of Leicester can still be explained by the fact that the team came together and there was not a single star that would “pull” all the attention to himself. Arsenal finished second and Tottenham Hotspur third.
Quite an interesting arrangement of teams in the standings, but the Manchester clubs did not deserve to enter the top 3, frankly showing a bad game.
Leicester became champion thanks to a competent transfer policy too. The best players who came to the club before the winning season:
- Robert Huth;
- N’Golo Kante;
- Daniel Amartey;
- Demarai Gray;
- Shinji Okazaki.
Newcomers Christian Fuchs and Gokhan Inler had a good season too. The club’s management has actively strengthened their line-up by signing not the most famous, but promising players. This is what helped to get their first Premier League trophy ever, which absolutely everyone in the club dreamed of. Leicester were recognized by other Premier League teams as a real discovery, and indeed the Foxes succeeded in almost everything that was planned.
Today, all football scores of Premier League teams can be followed on a trusted statistical portal. An abundance of useful information is available around the clock and from any device.
Best Leicester players of the 2015/2016 season
Many experts have recognized Claudio Ranieri as the best coach of Leicester. The legendary Italian coach led his team to success, but players influenced their Premier League result too. A balanced line-up without stars played as one. The star team was pulled up by these players:
- Jamie Vardy;
- Riyad Mahrez;
- Leonardo Ulloa;
- Shinji Okazaki.
N’Golo Kante controlled the midfield, Danny Drinkwater and Jeffrey Schlupp were at the flanks, and Wes Morgan took the lead on defense along with the newcomer Robert Huth. Mark Albrighton, Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs played good too. In general, almost every member of the team influenced the best result in the history of Leicester in the Premier League, and the team deservedly won the championship.
Claudio Ranieri made a huge contribution to this too, so don’t underestimate the coach’s decisions that helped them in the battle for the gold.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind