Leicester City 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this transfer window.
Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester City side had a terrific window. The signing of Patson Daka was something of a coup considering he was one of the hottest properties on the continent this transfer window.
Acquiring Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton was a shrewd bit of business and will strengthen their centre of defence.
Ryan Bertrand is a proven Premier League left-back and will certainly come in handy as the games start to come thick and fast after this transfer window. Ademola Lookman is the type of player Rodgers loves and I can see him getting the best of the former wunderkind.
And defensive midfielder Boubakary Soumare is a French champion who will only get better and should probably end the season as a starter for the Foxes.
I can’t fault any of the business they have done as far as incomings go and their outgoings don’t particularly stand out as problematic either.
I don’t know if they have done enough to finally breach that top 4 barrier that has been so agonizingly close the past two seasons.
However, there can be no doubting they are certainly on the right track. Another few transfer windows like this and they might even have to set their sights a little higher.
Leicester City Ins
- Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)
- Boubakary Soumare (Lille)
- Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)
- Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)
- Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig)
Leicester City Outs
- Christian Fuchs (Charlotte)
- Matty James (released)
- Wes Morgan (retired)
- Josh Knight (Peterborough United)
- Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)
- Darragh O’Connor (Motherwell)
- Dennis Praet (Torino) Loan
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – A
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – PATSON DAKA
