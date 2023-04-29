Leicester City vs Everton FC Starting XI Predictions

It’s a classic example of the old cliche “the clashes at the bottom of the table are just as intense as those as the top. Leicester City hosts Everton FC in a battle of two clubs that are too big of brands, at least at this point, to fail this massively.

Big money clubs, with investment backing like this, just can’t go down to the Championship. That is unacceptable. But yet, here we are. Both could likely be destined for relegation, so thus, it’s a huge match on Monday Night Football.

Everton at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Mon May 1, 8pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

PL Form Guide: Leicester DWLLL Everton LDLLD

PL Standings: Leicester 18th, 29 pts Everton 19th, 28 pts

Google Result Probability: Leicester 47% Everton 26% Draw 27%

The winner here sleeps a little easier down the stretch. The loser sweats massively, all the way to Championship Sunday. So without further ado, let’s look at who should likely be in the first team for both sides. Or at least, our predictions for it.

Starting XI Predictions

Leicester City

Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Tete, Daka, Barnes

Everton FC

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

