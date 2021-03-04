The Premier League title race may be over, but the chase for the top four only gets more interesting by the week. Leicester City currently sit third, with West Ham United in fourth place. Next to nobody expected those two sides to be where they’re at right now, but fifth place Chelsea definitely believe they’ll have something to say about that.
Then you have sixth place Liverpool and seventh place Everton in contention too. In the end, someone will obviously be left out of the top six, with of course three being on the outside looking in at the top four.
Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT, Sat March 6, Amex Stadium
Team News for both sides: go here
TV: Sky Sports
Odds: Brighton +155, Leicester City +175, Draw +220
PL Form Guide, Table Position: Brighton LLDDW 16th, 26 pts Leicester City DLWWD 3rd, 50 pts
Up next for the Foxes is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, where they’ll face a Seagulls side that is in the midst of a heated race themselves. They’re in the safety zone, but not by much and goal differential is certainly their friend right now. So every point, and goal, matters when the two sides meet on Saturday.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be without the services of seven players, but he knows his side must still soldier on.
“With the players we have, with the introduction of some young players, we’re looking at different systems and different ways,” Rodgers added.
“Obviously, when you’re missing the talent and the quality they bring, of course the game looks different, in terms of how you play.
“But we’ve got a really, really good group of players that have a great spirit and we saw that last night in the game. When you go away to Burnley, it’s always going to be a tough game.”
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction at Brighton (3-1-4-2): Schmeichel; Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu; Ndidi; Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Choudhury, Castagne; Iheanacho, Vardy
