Leicester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

The European Super League is now kaput, having a life span of about 48-72 hours, but imagine what would have happened if indeed the breakaway clubs got what they wanted. A Premier League without the big six would see Leicester City sitting top of table right now.
It would have been good for Leicester, West Ham United and Everton, the three clubs that didn’t crack the Forbes 10 richest in the world list, but did make the cut for the top 20. Yes, the Foxes are no cute little underdog story anymore.
Remember, it’s been a half-decade since they overcame those 5,000-1 odds to win the title, and they’re top four contenders every season now. Speaking of that top four race, Leicester has lost their last two-straight and their lead over the fourth place team, Chelsea, is down to a skinny point! West Ham are in fifth, but level on points with the Blues, who they will battle this weekend.
Meanwhile Liverpool sit just two points behind the two clubs staging that extremely important London derby. In other words, anything else than taking all three points from West Bromwich Albion this weekend would be a disaster.
Leicester City vs West Brom FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs April 22, King Power Stadium, 8pm local
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Leicester City -182, Draw +300, West Brom +500
Team News for Both Sides
There are no new major injury or selection issues for either side to contend with here. However, there is a trio of players who will be sidelined. Two of which, James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both due to knee injuries) and one, for West Brom, Branislav Ivanovic, who has a thigh problem.
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom
Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne; Vardy, Iheanacho
Prediction: Leicester 1, West Brom 0
The Baggies can go level on 18th place with a win, but they’d still be 6 points behind Burnley for the final safety slot. It’s probably too many rivers to cross at this point.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind