Leicester City 2021-22 Season Preview, Prospectus

Leicester City have consistently been on the precipice of cracking the top four, only to then end up falling just short. The Foxes have dropped out of the top four on the very last day, two seasons running. Unfortunately, Leicester supporters, I see the 5th place trend continuing for a third successive year.
Let’s preview, and look at whether or not the Midlands club, who had a sneaky good transfer window, might be able to break through finally.
He’s Arrived
Patson Daka (RB Salzburg) 30M (CF)
Boubakary Samare (Lille) 20 (DM)
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) Free Transfer (LB)
He’s Departed
- Christian Fuchs (Charlotte) FREE (LB)
- Matty James (Bristol City) FREE (CM)
- Wes Morgan Retired (CB)
Leicester City Bottom Line
The injury to Wesley Fofana has them severely lacking in central defence. The fitness of Jonny Evans can’t be relied upon. Not that he was a nailed-on starter, but Wes Morgan’s retirement seems untimely at this point. We could all use a little more Capt. Morgan these days.
However, Leicester have put together a really solid summer transfer window, doing business that overall superior to some of the big six clubs.
The positives are that despite being highly coveted it seems like the midfield trio of Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans will remain at the club.
That should be enough to maintain the status quo this season, which, obviously, isn’t what you want to hear if you’re fan of this side. At the same time however, it really goes to show you how well this club is run, and how far they’ve really come- the concept of fifth place in the top flight being a disappointment.
