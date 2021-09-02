Leeds United 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
Transfer deadline day marked the end of a two-and-a-half-year pursuit of Daniel James by Marcelo Bielsa. The Welshman’s move from the West Yorkshire clubs bitter rivals marked a solid end to the transfer window for The Whites.
Summer Transfer Window Podcast Special: go here
The signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona will prove to be an astute one from the Argentinian boss and his team. The Dominican Republic international was never going to usurp Jordi Alba from the starting left-back position at Barcelona and I feel that the Catalan’s loss will be Leeds gain this season.
As far as outgoings go Leed’s said goodbye to former first-team members Ezgian Allioski and Pablo Hernandez. Helder Costa moved to Valencia on deadline day after the signing of Dan James from United.
The most compelling fact that comes from the Leeds United outgoings list are the players that they managed to retain. The impressive list includes Raphinha and England player of the year, Kalvin Phillips. Retaining the latter was particularly impressive.
Great business from the Leeds staff and they can expect to build on their 11th place finish last year.
In
- Kristoffer Klaesson (Valerenga)
- Amari Miller (Birmingham City)
- Jack Harrison (Man City)
- Junior Firpo ( Barcelona)
- Sean McGurk (Wigan)
- Lewis Bate (Chelsea)
- Daniel James (Manchester United)
Out
- Gaetano Berardi (released)
- Ouasim Bouy (released)
- Barry Douglas (released)
- Cole Gibbon (released)
- Niklas Haugland (released)
- Eunan O’Kane (released)
- Matthew Turner (released)
- Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood) Loan
- Oliver Casey (Blackpool)
- Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan
- Rafa Mujica (Las Palmas)
- Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe) Loan
- Ezgjan Alioski (released)
- Mateusz Bogusz (UD Ibiza) Loan
- Leif Davis (Bournemouth) Loan
- Pablo Hernandez (Castellon)
- Helder Costa (Valencia)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – B+
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – Junior Firpo (Honourable mention to Dan James.)
2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards
United Chelsea City Wolves Brentford Liverpool Arsenal West Ham Palace Leicester Tottenham Everton Villa Southampton Norwich CityFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind