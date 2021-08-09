Leeds United 2021-22 Season Preview, Prospectus

Marco Bielsa has not rested on his laurels after an impressive first season back in the top flight for Leeds United. With a fully-fledged England midfielder in Kalvin Phillips sticking around, Patrick Bamford fit and firing and some shrewd signings – do not expect a sophomore slump from The Whites.
Yes, opponents will be much more familiar now with what Leeds want to do, but expect Bielsa to adjust accordingly. Adding Junior Firpo and Lewis Bate means LUFC have not stood still this summer either, and they will be improved.
He’s Arrived
-Junior Firpo (Barcelona) 15M (LB)
-Jack Harrison (Man City) 12.8 (LW)
-Kristoffer Klaesson (Valerenga) 2M (GK)
-Lewis Bate (Chelsea) £1.5million (MF)
He’s Exited
- Barry Douglas (Lech Poznan) FREE (LB)
- Ezgian Alioski (Al-Ahli) FREE (LB)
- Ouasim Bouy (Al-Kharaitbiyat) FREE (DM)
- Pablo Hernandez (Castellon) FREE (AM)
Bottom Line
Leeds United were a refreshing look in the Premier League last season, and for the older set, it was great to have them back up in the top flight.
I fully expect them to be one of the toughest outs in the league. continue. The loss of Ezgian Alioski will be covered well by the signing of the Barcelona youngster (Firpo) and retaining Raphinha on the right wing is a huge coup. Additionally, Jack Harrison making his loan move permanent should see Leeds consolidate their Premier League status.
They won’t be just a one year wonder, and Bielsa is a crafty veteran who has some tactical tricks up his sleeve.
Leeds United Last Year Finish – 9th
Leeds United Predicted Finish This Year – 11th
